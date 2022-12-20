Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KGC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Kinross Gold stock opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.85. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.