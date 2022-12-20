Short Interest in ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Drops By 10.3%

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,197,900 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the November 15th total of 2,450,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 57.5 days.
ESR Group Stock Performance
ESR Group has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $3.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66.
ESR Group Company Profile
