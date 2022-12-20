Short Interest in ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Drops By 10.3%

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,197,900 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the November 15th total of 2,450,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 57.5 days.

ESR Group Stock Performance

ESR Group has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $3.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66.

ESR Group Company Profile

Featured Articles

ESR Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in the Public's Republic of China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and India. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and Development.

