DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,800 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the November 15th total of 177,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,598.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on DiaSorin from €170.00 ($180.85) to €153.00 ($162.77) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DiaSorin in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DiaSorin from €143.00 ($152.13) to €141.00 ($150.00) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised DiaSorin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €135.00 ($143.62) target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Get DiaSorin alerts:

DiaSorin Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DSRLF opened at $143.00 on Tuesday. DiaSorin has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $202.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.43.

About DiaSorin

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform comprising of LIAISON MDX for use in the amplification of nucleic acids to diagnose viral infections through the identification of virus in patient's biological sample.

Featured Articles

