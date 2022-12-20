Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 188,300 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the November 15th total of 209,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Frontera Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Frontera Energy stock opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. Frontera Energy has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $12.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Frontera Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

