Short Interest in Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) Drops By 9.1%

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Investec Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITCFY opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. Investec Group has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06.

Investec Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.2283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 11.11%.

About Investec Group

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

