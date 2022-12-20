Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the November 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 81.0 days.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LDSVF opened at $10,300.00 on Tuesday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 1 year low of $9,050.00 and a 1 year high of $13,875.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9,985.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10,104.74.

Get Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LDSVF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Company Profile

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Küfferle, and Pangburn's brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through approximately 500 own shops.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.