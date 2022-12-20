iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Short Interest Update

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 367,700 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the November 15th total of 406,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 612.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IAFNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get iA Financial alerts:

iA Financial Price Performance

Shares of iA Financial stock opened at $56.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.18 and a 200-day moving average of $52.98. iA Financial has a 52-week low of $45.27 and a 52-week high of $66.61.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

Further Reading

