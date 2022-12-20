Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the November 15th total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Kingspan Group Stock Performance

Shares of KGSPF opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average is $59.49. Kingspan Group has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $115.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kingspan Group to a “sell” rating and set a $45.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

See Also

