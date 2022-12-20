DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Holdings in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Millicom International Cellular worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,459 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 2,212.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 25,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 206.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 55,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 37,690 shares in the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $29.05 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Millicom International Cellular currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Millicom International Cellular Price Performance

TIGO opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.63. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $29.66.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter.

About Millicom International Cellular

(Get Rating)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.