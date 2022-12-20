DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 2,112 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $84.30 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $108.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.87 and its 200 day moving average is $86.92.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

