Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,179 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,142 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBVA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. AlphaValue raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.53) to €5.50 ($5.85) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.13) to €6.90 ($7.34) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.30 ($5.64) to €5.80 ($6.17) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

BBVA opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 6.7%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

See Also

