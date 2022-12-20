The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cheesecake Factory worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 10.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 170.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.48. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.31). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of October 27, 2022, the company owned and operated 312 restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

See Also

