The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $359.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAM. Wedbush began coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Boston Beer to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $315.00 to $316.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Boston Beer from $312.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $251.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Insider Transactions at Boston Beer

In other news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $61,183.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,059.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Boston Beer news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $61,183.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,059.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total value of $2,063,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,292.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,060. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boston Beer Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 2.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 13.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 51,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 15.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAM stock opened at $339.45 on Thursday. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $287.00 and a 1-year high of $547.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.62 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.72.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $596.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.42 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

