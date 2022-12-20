Brokerages Set Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Target Price at $7,862.50

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7,862.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($103.26) to GBX 7,500 ($91.11) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($99.61) to GBX 7,050 ($85.64) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,900 ($108.11) to GBX 8,200 ($99.61) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.