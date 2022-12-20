easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives $527.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $510.63.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on easyJet from GBX 260 ($3.16) to GBX 320 ($3.89) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. HSBC increased their price target on easyJet from GBX 310 ($3.77) to GBX 380 ($4.62) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on easyJet from GBX 360 ($4.37) to GBX 290 ($3.52) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered easyJet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.
easyJet Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. easyJet has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $4.43.
easyJet Company Profile
easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.
