Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSC. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Harsco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harsco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of HSC opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.95. Harsco has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $17.69.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.17. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $486.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Harsco will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 9,230.8% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 50.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 507.7% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

