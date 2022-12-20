Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Receives $58.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fortis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fortis during the first quarter valued at $633,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortis during the first quarter valued at $254,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 20.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 106,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 17,941 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 2.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,851,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,160,000 after purchasing an additional 228,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,449,000 after purchasing an additional 149,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $39.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.42. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 12.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 80.10%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

