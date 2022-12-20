Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Short Interest Down 10.8% in November

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 679,500 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the November 15th total of 761,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 121.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Interfor from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Interfor from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Shares of Interfor stock opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. Interfor has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $35.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.94.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

