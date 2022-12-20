Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the November 15th total of 3,590,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 473,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Arko Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARKO opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.25. Arko has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $10.81.

Get Arko alerts:

Arko Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from Arko’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Arko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Institutional Trading of Arko

About Arko

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 16,021 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arko in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arko in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Arko in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Arko by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.