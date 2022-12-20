Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the November 15th total of 3,590,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 473,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.
Arko Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ARKO opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.25. Arko has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $10.81.
Arko Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from Arko’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Arko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.
Institutional Trading of Arko
About Arko
Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arko (ARKO)
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.