Short Interest in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Declines By 10.9%

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 291,600 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the November 15th total of 327,400 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 65,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVNW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Aviat Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aviat Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 19,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 37,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aviat Networks Price Performance

AVNW opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $346.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.60. Aviat Networks has a 1 year low of $23.88 and a 1 year high of $35.18.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $81.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.30 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 4.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers and switches; microwave trunking; element management products; and software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

