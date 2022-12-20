Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Short Interest Down 11.0% in November

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 499,500 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the November 15th total of 561,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Concrete Pumping by 47.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Concrete Pumping by 54.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the third quarter worth $76,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 98.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the period. 35.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

NASDAQ BBCP opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60. Concrete Pumping has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

