KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the November 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

KOSÉ Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KSRYY opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. KOSÉ has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $23.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44.

About KOSÉ

KOSÉ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers cleansing, facial wash, toner, emulsion, cream, gel/serum, pack mask, lip care, and massage products. The company also provides sunscreen, fragrance, makeup goods, hair products, beauty supplements, and other cosmetics.

