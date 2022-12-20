Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Update

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,500 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the November 15th total of 122,100 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.
Baosheng Media Group Stock Performance
BAOS opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09. Baosheng Media Group has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $4.58.
Baosheng Media Group Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baosheng Media Group (BAOS)
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Baosheng Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baosheng Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.