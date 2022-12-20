Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Update

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,500 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the November 15th total of 122,100 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Baosheng Media Group Stock Performance

BAOS opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09. Baosheng Media Group has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $4.58.

Baosheng Media Group Company Profile

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

