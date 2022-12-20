Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives $12.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.40.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Grifols in a report on Friday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Grifols from €16.00 ($17.02) to €10.00 ($10.64) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Grifols from €11.50 ($12.23) to €10.30 ($10.96) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.
Grifols Stock Down 2.1 %
Grifols stock opened at $7.62 on Thursday. Grifols has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grifols
Grifols Company Profile
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grifols (GRFS)
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.