Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives $12.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Grifols in a report on Friday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Grifols from €16.00 ($17.02) to €10.00 ($10.64) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Grifols from €11.50 ($12.23) to €10.30 ($10.96) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get Grifols alerts:

Grifols Stock Down 2.1 %

Grifols stock opened at $7.62 on Thursday. Grifols has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grifols

Grifols Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its holdings in Grifols by 93.3% during the second quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 35,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 16,974 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in Grifols by 23.5% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 249,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 47,616 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Grifols by 43.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 13,028 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Grifols during the second quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Grifols by 33.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 799,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after buying an additional 202,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.