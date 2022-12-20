Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.38.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 0.9 %

TPX stock opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.83. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $48.97. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.78.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 1,393.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,770,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,975,000 after buying an additional 2,960,002 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,956,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,165,000 after buying an additional 538,544 shares during the last quarter. Browning West LP increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 9.7% in the third quarter. Browning West LP now owns 10,430,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,787,000 after buying an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 5,129,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,618,000 after buying an additional 241,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 9.7% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,885,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,934,000 after buying an additional 431,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.