Analysts Set Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Target Price at $40.80

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.80.

EPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

EPC stock opened at $38.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.63. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Edgewell Personal Care

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider John N. Hill sold 1,250 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $52,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,167.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Edgewell Personal Care

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 849.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth $75,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Articles

