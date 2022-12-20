ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.94.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MT. UBS Group cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ArcelorMittal from €40.00 ($42.55) to €38.00 ($40.43) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($39.36) to €33.00 ($35.11) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ArcelorMittal from €24.50 ($26.06) to €23.00 ($24.47) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.7% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 11.4% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 0.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 104,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

MT stock opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.04. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.22 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 15.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

