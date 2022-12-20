Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives $112.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 2.6 %

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $87.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $149.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.93 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 25.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total transaction of $1,409,970.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,467,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,907,860.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Euronet Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 658.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.