Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $2,012,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $3,190,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.1 %

PFE opened at $51.36 on Thursday. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.