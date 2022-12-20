Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZYME. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink downgraded Zymeworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zymeworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

NYSE ZYME opened at $6.79 on Thursday. Zymeworks has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $17.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $427.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.22. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 89.24% and a negative net margin of 751.00%. The company had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Zymeworks by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 35,264 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Zymeworks by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

