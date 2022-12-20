Brokerages Set Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Price Target at $26.80

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

OFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.98. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $29.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,739,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,858,000 after purchasing an additional 103,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,536,000 after buying an additional 769,941 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,728,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,833,000 after buying an additional 268,844 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 155.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,901,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,807,000 after buying an additional 1,156,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,746,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,845,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

