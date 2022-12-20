Brokerages Set Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) PT at $15.38

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ellington Financial to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Ellington Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $13.15 on Thursday. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $18.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $794.77 million, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 21.09 and a current ratio of 21.09.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $36.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.03 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -151.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 124.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,255,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,285,000 after acquiring an additional 696,392 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 30.0% in the second quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,639,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,718,000 after acquiring an additional 609,637 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the third quarter worth $3,801,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth $4,913,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ellington Financial by 290.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,475,000 after buying an additional 271,270 shares during the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Articles

