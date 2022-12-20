Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

Separately, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Athira Pharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Athira Pharma

In related news, Director Kelly A. Romano bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.29 per share, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,056.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHA. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Athira Pharma stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $113.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77. Athira Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $14.22.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts expect that Athira Pharma will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Athira Pharma

(Get Rating)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

Featured Articles

