Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.40.
Separately, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Athira Pharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Athira Pharma
In related news, Director Kelly A. Romano bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.29 per share, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,056.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Athira Pharma stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $113.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77. Athira Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $14.22.
Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts expect that Athira Pharma will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.
