MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Receives C$66.43 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTYGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$66.43.

MTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

MTY opened at C$57.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$57.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$56.88. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$45.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 7th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$171.54 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 4.5999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

