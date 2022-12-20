Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.56.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CALX shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Calix from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Calix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

In other Calix news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,072.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kathleen M. Crusco sold 24,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $1,769,924.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,953.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $223,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,072.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,735 over the last 90 days. 16.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 382.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Calix by 31.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Calix by 865.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Calix by 17.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CALX opened at $67.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.31 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.21. Calix has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $236.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.25 million. Calix had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

