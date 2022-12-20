Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

POSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Poshmark from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Poshmark news, CFO Rodrigo Brumana sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $49,333.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 626,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,151,304.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rodrigo Brumana sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $49,333.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 626,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,151,304.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 1,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $33,130.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,710 shares of company stock valued at $278,909 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Poshmark

Poshmark Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POSH. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Poshmark by 25.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,200 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Poshmark by 1.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 790,705 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Poshmark by 5,862.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,842 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after buying an additional 444,264 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Poshmark by 59.1% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 151,147 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 56,147 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POSH opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of -0.30. Poshmark has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $18.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $88.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.72 million. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. On average, analysts expect that Poshmark will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

