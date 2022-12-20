Brokerages Set BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) PT at GBX 205.83

Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 205.83 ($2.50).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.70) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.31) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 285 ($3.46) to GBX 265 ($3.22) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.67) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 185 ($2.25) to GBX 130 ($1.58) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Price Performance

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.31 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

