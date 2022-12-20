Analysts Set Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Target Price at $154.75

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLT. Barclays raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 224.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 20.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,293,000 after purchasing an additional 30,829 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 99,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLT opened at $129.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $167.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.28.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

