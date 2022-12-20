Short Interest in Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Decreases By 9.4%

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 367,700 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the November 15th total of 406,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 180,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Longeveron Stock Performance

Longeveron stock opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.30. Longeveron has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94.

Insider Activity at Longeveron

In related news, insider Joshua Hare sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $74,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,813,263 shares in the company, valued at $29,221,603.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Longeveron Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Longeveron in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Longeveron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Longeveron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Longeveron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Longeveron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

