Short Interest in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Drops By 9.2%

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the November 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 341,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Kodiak Sciences Stock Down 3.5 %
Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. Kodiak Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $19.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $349.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.78.
Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.35. Equities analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 274,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 150,353 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $628,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $3,603,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.
