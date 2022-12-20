Short Interest in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Drops By 9.2%

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the November 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 341,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Kodiak Sciences Stock Down 3.5 %

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. Kodiak Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $19.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $349.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.78.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.35. Equities analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KOD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 274,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 150,353 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $628,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $3,603,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

