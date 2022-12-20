Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 665,700 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the November 15th total of 732,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. Matthews International has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.18. The company has a market capitalization of $919.85 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $457.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.53 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 15.37% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matthews International will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Matthews International’s payout ratio is presently -28.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Matthews International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $301,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,117 shares in the company, valued at $10,412,179.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 414.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 201,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 162,290 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Matthews International by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 78,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Matthews International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,491,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after acquiring an additional 74,954 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Matthews International by 283.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 70,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Matthews International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,152,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,284,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, emblems, lights, photo ceramics, caskets, and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

