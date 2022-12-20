iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,070,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the November 15th total of 12,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,107,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
IXUS stock opened at $57.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.48. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $72.34.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF
