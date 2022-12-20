iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,070,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the November 15th total of 12,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,107,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IXUS stock opened at $57.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.48. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $72.34.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IXUS. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period.

