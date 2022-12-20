Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Short Interest Update

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the November 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 835,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Noble Financial reduced their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.82. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $22.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.06 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Samuel N. Liberatore sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $84,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,231.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 696,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 16,285 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 260,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 16,217 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 247,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 800.7% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 172,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 153,455 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

