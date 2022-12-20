IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Short Interest Update

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the November 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Currently, 18.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 217,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at IGM Biosciences

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $571,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,928.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IGM Biosciences news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $27,135.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,964.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $571,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,928.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 66,328 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,743 and sold 27,135 shares valued at $617,052. Insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of IGM Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 16.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,290,000 after buying an additional 376,832 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 33.3% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,460,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 100.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,188,000 after purchasing an additional 415,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,827,000 after purchasing an additional 16,222 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 166.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 368,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Stock Down 3.9 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of -0.45. IGM Biosciences has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $35.98.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IGMS. Bank of America began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $61.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.90.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.