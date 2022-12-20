Short Interest in Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Drops By 9.8%

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the November 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 82,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.7 days.
Loop Industries Price Performance
NASDAQ:LOOP opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. Loop Industries has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market cap of $101.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47.
Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Loop Industries will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LOOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Loop Industries from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a research report on Friday, October 14th.
Loop Industries Company Profile
Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET resins for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including textiles, clothing, and apparel.
