Short Interest in Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Drops By 9.8%

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the November 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 82,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.7 days.

Loop Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:LOOP opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. Loop Industries has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market cap of $101.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Loop Industries will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loop Industries

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Loop Industries by 44.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Loop Industries by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 61,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Loop Industries by 26.5% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Loop Industries during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Loop Industries by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 11,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.23% of the company’s stock.

LOOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Loop Industries from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET resins for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including textiles, clothing, and apparel.

Featured Articles

