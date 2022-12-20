SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Update

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the November 15th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of SemiLEDs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEDS. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SemiLEDs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in SemiLEDs in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SemiLEDs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of LEDS opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. SemiLEDs has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SemiLEDs ( NASDAQ:LEDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 71.63% and a negative net margin of 38.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SemiLEDs in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About SemiLEDs

(Get Rating)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.