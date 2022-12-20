JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Short Interest Down 10.7% in November

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,930,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the November 15th total of 15,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on JBLU shares. Cowen cut JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen cut JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $16.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 483.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 7,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JetBlue Airways

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.