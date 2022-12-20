nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Short Interest Down 9.8% in November

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the November 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 959,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,644,000 after purchasing an additional 26,724 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,165,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 23,813 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
nLIGHT stock opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09. nLIGHT has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $25.98. The company has a market cap of $435.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 2.26.
A number of research firms have issued reports on LASR. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on nLIGHT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on nLIGHT from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on nLIGHT in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.
nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.
