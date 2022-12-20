Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the November 15th total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Levere

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RP Investment Advisors LP increased its position in Levere by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 418,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 28,649 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Levere in the 1st quarter valued at about $611,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Levere in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,915,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Levere in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Levere by 375.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 570,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 450,200 shares during the period. 60.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Levere alerts:

Levere Price Performance

Levere stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. Levere has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89.

About Levere

Levere Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses to identify and acquire business operating in the mobility sector, including the development of autonomous driving, connected vehicles, mobility services, and electric vehicles in the Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Levere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.