Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) Short Interest Down 8.8% in November

Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 3,400,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 987,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BOXD shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Boxed from $2.00 to $0.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Boxed to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boxed from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boxed by 287.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,825,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 2,838,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boxed by 168.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,873,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 1,805,130 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Boxed by 135.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 947,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 544,183 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Boxed by 5,922.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 430,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Boxed in the first quarter worth approximately $2,550,000. Institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Boxed Price Performance

Boxed Company Profile

Shares of NYSE BOXD opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24. Boxed has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.21.

(Get Rating)

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

Further Reading

